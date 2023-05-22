Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 41.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

