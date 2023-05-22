Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,750 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.83. 1,723,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,822. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $255.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

