Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQNS. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 1,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.