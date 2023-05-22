Serum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Serum has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

