Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

