ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Increased by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 4.5% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,098.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.63. The company had a trading volume of 797,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.08.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.