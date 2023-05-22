ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,626 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,278,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $513.24. 508,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.65, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.08.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.