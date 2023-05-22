ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.70.
ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NOW traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.89. The company had a trading volume of 668,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,600. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
