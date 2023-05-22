ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.70.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.89. The company had a trading volume of 668,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,600. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,098.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.