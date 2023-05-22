SFL (NYSE:SFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SFL from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 447,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,087. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

SFL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SFL

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 75.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

