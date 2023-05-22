Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Boosted by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Shockwave Medical accounts for about 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,111,000 after purchasing an additional 194,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.64. The company had a trading volume of 189,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,125. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $12,615,072. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

