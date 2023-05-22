Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,421 shares of company stock worth $15,974,021. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLAC stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.73. 155,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.06 and a 200-day moving average of $386.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

