Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE CX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. 991,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEMEX Company Profile

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

