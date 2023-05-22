Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,709,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.09. 57,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,202. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

