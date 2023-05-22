Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,588,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.09. 609,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

