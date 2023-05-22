Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMEGF. HSBC upgraded Siemens Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SMEGF opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

