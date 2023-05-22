Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 76,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 755,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,743,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $40,117,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,629,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

