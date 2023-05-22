Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 76,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 755,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.