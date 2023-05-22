Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.74

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 147334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.
SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
