Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.74

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 147334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

