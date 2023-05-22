Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,824 shares during the quarter. Silverback Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 81.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SBTX traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $8.57. 808,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,931. The firm has a market cap of $309.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

