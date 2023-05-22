SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $319.44 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $319.44 million and $31.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,891.79 or 0.99871744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,845,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,068,775 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,845,367.0392976 with 1,215,068,775.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26481488 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $46,863,679.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

