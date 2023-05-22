SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $149.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

