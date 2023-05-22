Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $76.82.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

