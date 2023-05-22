Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $842.16 million and approximately $161,223.10 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

