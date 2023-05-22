Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Trimmed by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,502 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. SouthState Corp increased its position in Snap by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 3,641,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,708,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $23.31.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,536,695. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

