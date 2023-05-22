Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $260.86 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $265.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

