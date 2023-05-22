SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 10%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 640,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,018,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a market cap of $638.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SomaLogic by 293.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.