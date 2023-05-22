Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 205,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

