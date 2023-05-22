South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S32. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 460 ($5.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of LON S32 traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.71). 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,700. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 193.20 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.30.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

