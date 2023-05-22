SouthState Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 30,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,096. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

