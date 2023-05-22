SouthState Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.04. 759,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

