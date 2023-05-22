SouthState Corp Has $2.88 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
