SouthState Corp Has $664,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,048,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,951,000 after acquiring an additional 299,138 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,630,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.26. 11,377,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,683,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.