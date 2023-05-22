SouthState Corp Purchases 420 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,724,000 after purchasing an additional 441,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,047. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.