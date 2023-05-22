SouthState Corp Purchases 715 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0 %

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

