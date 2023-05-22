SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 15,440 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.26 on Monday, hitting $250.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,157,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770,896. The company has a market cap of $642.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $253.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.59.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.