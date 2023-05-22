SouthState Corp Sells 32,400 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,851,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,829,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,795 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 520,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,773. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

