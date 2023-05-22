SouthState Corp Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 481,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,759. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.