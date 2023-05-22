SouthState Corp Sells 927 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.91. 457,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.