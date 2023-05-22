SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Trimmed by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $450.37. 203,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,599. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

