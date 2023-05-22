SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,503,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101,057. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

