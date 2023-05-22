Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

