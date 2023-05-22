St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $174.20. 371,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

