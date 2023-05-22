St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

