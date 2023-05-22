St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 206 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.34. 2,157,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,658. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

