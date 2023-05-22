Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 880 ($10.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.58).

Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 653.20 ($8.12). 10,290,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 650.71. The company has a market cap of £18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.94).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.74), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,243.69). In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.74), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,243.69). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($141,805.55). Insiders have sold a total of 71,570 shares of company stock valued at $48,711,307 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

