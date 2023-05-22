Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 243,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

