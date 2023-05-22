Stargate Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.93 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

