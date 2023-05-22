Status Market Capitalization Achieves $91.12 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $91.12 million and $1.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,860.81 or 1.00010702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02365744 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,281,107.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

