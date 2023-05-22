Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 830,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,043. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after buying an additional 1,353,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,455,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 163,413 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

Further Reading

