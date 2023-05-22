Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $83.87 million and $1.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00338208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00566018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00427347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,631,310 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

