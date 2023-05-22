STERIS (NYSE:STE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.40.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,890. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

